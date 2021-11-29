Eight arrests in connection with violent disorder at Tuam cemetery

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Eight people have been arrested today in connection with a violent brawl at a cemetery in Tuam last September.

Seven people suffered injuries in the incident connected to an ongoing local feud, which broke out at the graveyard on the Athenry Road following a funeral on September 22nd.

As part of an operation conducted this morning, Gardai say seven men who range in age from their mid 20s to their mid 50s, and one woman who is in her mid 20s have been arrested.

They are being questioned at various stations in the Galway Division under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.