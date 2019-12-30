Eglington Street reopens following closure due to electrical fault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road restrictions in the city centre have been lifted after a number of closures were put in place due to an electrical fault.

Emergency services were drafted to Eglington Street area shortly after 9am due to an electrical fault at a licensed premises in the area.

It’s understood the operation was a precautionary measure and while some smoke was reported, no injuries were sustained.

Eglington Street upper was fully closed to facilitate fire crews for a period, while the rest of the street had traffic restrictions in place.

Traffic restrictions have now been lifted.