Efforts underway to fill vacant council ground staff positions in Tuam area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Efforts are underway to fill a number of vacant council ground staff positions for the Tuam area.

The council’s Director for the Municipal District of Tuam, Mr. Derek Pender, informed the Tuam area representatives that job interviews would be held early in June to offset the shortfall in general operatives and community wardens for the area.

However, councillors were dissatisfied with the delay as they felt it would be July before these workers were available.

Councillor Mary Hoade pointed out that there were currently only two operatives working in the Headford area and this was insufficient to provide the services required.