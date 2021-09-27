Efforts intensify to restore bus services for Loughrea and Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Efforts are intensifying to secure the support of the National Transport Authority to restore bus services for Loughrea and Ballinasloe.

Bus Eireann has confirmed that there are no plans currently to review the Galway to Dublin Expressway service which was withdrawn in July as it was deemed not commercially viable.

This led to numerous calls from public representatives and community groups to have it reinstated for commuters.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Bus Eireann says there is no active review currently but if commercial opportunities arise in the future, they would be assessed and evaluated.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says he is aware that the National Transport Authority has intensified efforts to provide an alternative service for Ballinasloe, Loughrea and the surrounding villages.