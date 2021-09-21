Efforts continue to find base for Galway city’s Christmas Park n Ride service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Efforts to secure a suitable base for a park and ride system in Galway city during the forthcoming Christmas season are continuing.

City Council CEO, Brendan McGrath, told a meeting of City Councillors that efforts to find a base for the service in the Racecourse area are ongoing, despite earlier failed attempts to secure the Ballybrit location.

Councillors at this week’s City Council meeting stressed that only 98 days remain from now until Christmas.

But time is of the essence if a park and ride bus service is are to be in place in Galway city for the shopping season.

Efforts to establish the long-standing park and ride starting point at the Galway Racecourse have not worked out, so far.

There is a Covid testing centre at the Racecourse which limits the space there.

However, Council CEO Brendan McGrath said that contacts continue with the Racecourse management in the hope of reaching a solution.

In the meantime, Councillors Alan Cheevers and Declan McDonnell suggested the Galway Airport site should be looked at but Senior Engineer, Uinsionn Finn said that it may not be a good location.

Councillor Clodagh Higgins said she could see shoppers hitting for Athlone or Limerick to escape the traffic gridlock in Galway unless a park and ride service was in operation at Christmas.