Education to be key goal of new Corrib waterways partnership

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The group behind a campaign whose aim is to revitalise the Corrib waterways has prioritized education as one of their main goals.

The Corrib Beo Catchment Partnership is a coalition of activists and interest groups hoping to create a ‘shared vision’ for the freshwater environment.

They are holding their first conference at the Commercial Boat Club in Woodquay where they are discussing a 25 year plan for the waterways.

A member of the coalition, John O’Sullivan, says it is important to educate young people about environmental issues.