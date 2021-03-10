Education Minister urged to solve capacity issues at Galway Educate Together Secondary School

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister is being urged to urgently intervene to address capacity issues at Galway Educate Together Secondary School in the city.

The school, located on the old Dublin Road behind Galway Crystal, opened its doors to 1st years in August 2019.

It’s the only Educate Together secondary school across the entire county.

However, Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says the school was forced to implement a reduced intake for next year due to a lack of space.

Addressing the Seanad this week, she argued that the lack of buildings impacts on multi-denominational schools to a greater degree, as they tend to be newer schools.

Green Party Senator O’ Reilly said there is now great uncertainty for the school and its students.