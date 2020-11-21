Education Minister urged to prioritise new building for Ballinasloe National School

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Education Minister is being urged to urgently prioritise a new school building for Ballinasloe National School.

Speaking in the Seanad, Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan said Scoil an Chroí Naofa has been waiting 20 years for a purpose built facility.

She offered that while planning has been in place for almost a decade, a final design plan is only due to be submitted next week.

In the meantime, she argued, generations of children have been attending a school building that isn’t fit for purpose despite the incredible efforts of staff.