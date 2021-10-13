Education Minister urged to include two Galway city schools in expanded DEIS scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is urging the Education Minister to assign DEIS status to two schools in Doughiska following the budget announcement that the scheme is to be expanded.

A total of €18 million has been allocated to increase the number of schools in the DEIS scheme, which aims to bring a more integrated approach to the issue of educational inclusion.

€4 million has also been set aside to extend the hot school meals to more disadvantaged primary schools.

Galway City East Councillor Alan Cheevers is calling on Minister Norma Foley to to make it a priority that Merlin College and Merlin Primary school in Doughiska now receive DEIS status in light of the additional funding for the programme.

Education Minister Norma Foley says a ‘few hundred’ additional schools will be given the status to help children who are at risk of educational disadvantage