GBFM Newsroom – Education Minister Norma Foley is to officially open Presentation College Athenry this Friday (21/10).

The new school building opened its doors in Ballygurrane South in February 2019 to serve the school’s 11 hundred students.

The project, which saw the school move from the town to the greenfield site, cost 14 million euro

Minister Foley will be the Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony, which takes place this Friday at 2:15pm.