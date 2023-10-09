Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Education Minister to address Galway gathering of country’s school principals

Share story:
Education Minister to address Galway gathering of country’s school principals

The National Association of Principals and Deputies will hold its Annual Conference in Galway city this week

It will take place from Wednesday to Friday at the Galmont Hotel (wed to fri oct 11 to 13)

The event will bring together leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest developments and challenges in education.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley will address the delegates on the final morning

On the opening evening, former Armagh Gaelic Footballer and All Star, Enda McNulty, will deliver the keynote speech

He will focus on leadership, resilience, team-work and wellbeing

Share story:

Two ATU students from Galway win awards at Worldskills National Final

Galway Bay FM newsroom-ATU has won six awards at this year’s Worldskills National Final in Dublin-including two ATU Galway apprentices. Keith Roberts fr...

SIPTU radiographers in Galway vote for industrial action

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Radiographers in University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute o...

Boil water notice for the Kinvara Public Supply and Corranroo Group Scheme

A boil water notice has been put in place for all areas served by the Kinvara Public Supply and Corranroo Group Scheme. The supply is at risk due to mecha...

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to visit ATU Mountbellew

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is to visit ATU Mountbellew this day week Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has arranged the visit so the Higher Educati...