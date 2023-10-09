Education Minister to address Galway gathering of country’s school principals

The National Association of Principals and Deputies will hold its Annual Conference in Galway city this week

It will take place from Wednesday to Friday at the Galmont Hotel (wed to fri oct 11 to 13)

The event will bring together leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest developments and challenges in education.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley will address the delegates on the final morning

On the opening evening, former Armagh Gaelic Footballer and All Star, Enda McNulty, will deliver the keynote speech

He will focus on leadership, resilience, team-work and wellbeing