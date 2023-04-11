Education Minister offers condolences to those affected by road tragedy in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a dark cloud over the community in Headford this evening, following the deaths of two young teenagers in a road crash.

14 year olds Lucas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan died after the car they were travelling in hit a tree early yesterday morning.

Two other teenagers were seriously injured in the crash, and are being treated in hospital.

Speaking at the ASTI national conference, Minister for Education Norma Foley offered her condolences to everyone impacted by the tragedy.