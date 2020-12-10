Education Minister gives commitment on timeline for new school building for Scoil Cathriona in Renmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister has given a commitment that she will have a more definite timeline on a new building for Scoil Cathriona in Renmore early in the new year.

That’s according to City Councillor Alan Cheevers, who participated in a meeting this afternoon which involved Minister Norma Foley, Department officials and elected representatives.

The online meeting was held to discuss a long-running and slow campaign for a new building for the 800 pupil school.

The single story building dates back to the 1970’s and has been described as not fit for purpose by a range of stakeholders.

