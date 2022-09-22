Education Minister criticised over lack of funding for Seamount College Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroon- Education Minister Norma Foley is being criticised for failing to allocate funding for a sports hall at Seamount College in Kinvara.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the school is currently developing a major extension – but applications for funding for the sports hall have been repeatedly rejected.

He’s been informed by Minister Norma Foley that the priority of extension funding is new classrooms.

But Deputy Cannon says other schools have received funding – and Seamount currently has no indoor facilities for more than 600 students.