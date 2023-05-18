Education Minister challenged over lack of sports facilities at Seamount College Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister is being challenged over a lack of proper sports facilities at Seamount College in Kinvara.

At present, students are forced to walk to the local Community Centre – which is considered unsuitable due to its small size.

The issue has been the subject of public meetings, with local parents and staff deeply unhappy at the situation.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Ciaran Cannon said the almost 700 students at Seamount College deserve a proper hall.