Education minister called on by Galway Deputy to clarify what he has called a fiasco regarding the School Transport Service.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Education minister Norma Foley has been called on by a Galway Deputy to immediately clarify what he has called a fiasco regarding the School Transport Service.

Parents across the county are still unsure if their children will be allocated a ticket for the school bus following an unprecedented number of applications this year after the Government announced that school transport fees would be waived amidst the spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney called the situation a fiasco and speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon said the Minister needs to intervene as a matter of urgency.