Education and Research leaders meet in Galway to discuss the challenges facing the country

Education and Research leaders are meeting in Galway today to discuss the challenges facing the country

It’s part of a series of dialogue meetings between senior Department officials and institutional leaders

The North Western regional dialogue meeting, held at the University of Galway, focus on the region of Galway, Roscommon, Sligo, and Mayo

The aim of these meetings is to drive stronger regional collaboration on some of the major challenges – including regional rebalancing, housing, health, climate and enterprise.

The Department of Further and Higher Education engaged with University of Galway, Atlantic Technological University, Galway and Roscommon ETB, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB and St Angela’s College – Sligo

Representatives of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Mayo, Galway and Roscommon County Councils, Enterprise Ireland, Bluewise Marine and Regional Skills Forums also attended.