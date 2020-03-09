Educate together to hold public meeting in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Loughrea Educate Together campaign will hold a special meeting in the town this week.

The meeting is being held to outline the progress so far and to consider the options going forward to establish the multi-denominational primary school.

Loughrea was identified by the Department of Education as an area with sufficient parental demand for a wider choice of school patronage, in its 2013 Action Plan.

This week’s meeting will take place on Wednesday evening (11/04), in the Loughrea Family and Community Resource Centre, at half 6.

The campaign, which is still in its infancy, is growing steadily but needs more community support to progress, according group representative Susan McGrady.

