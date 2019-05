Galway Bay fm newsroom – Educate Together in Claregalway is seeking permission to retain the continued use of three buildings as an educational premises for a further year.

The concerned existing school buildings are based at Cloonbiggen road in Claregalway.

Educate Together is building a new school at a site on the campus of Coláiste Baile Chláir.

County planners are due to make a decision on the retention of use of the three existing buildings in June (05/06).