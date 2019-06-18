Educate Together in Claregalway secures one more year at current location

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Educate Together National School in Claregalway has been given approval to continue using three buildings for educational purposes for another a year.

The buildings are at Cloonbiggen Road in Claregalway and the school is based here while a new school building is being contructed at a site on the campus of Coláiste Baile Chláir.

County planners have granted retention planning permission with 3 conditions attached.

One condition stipulates that planning permission will expire in 12 months after which the temporary structures must be removed.