Ecumenical service held in Tuam to remember Anne Marie McHugh who died in the 9-11 attack on the World Trade Centre

An ecumenical service has taken place in Tuam as the world remembers one of the most deadly terror attacks in history, 9-11.

The service was held in the Ann Marie McHugh Memorial Garden and began at 1.45, marking the time the first plane hit the Twin Towers in New York on Spetember 11th 2001.

Ann Marie was working on the 84th floor of the south tower when it happened.

Speaking to Simon Tierney on a Newstalk special called Irish Lives on 9/11 that was broadcast this morning, her sister Maura was asked about the difficulty in coming to terms with the loss and grieving on a personal level but also having to do so on the anniversary of an event that had such an effect on the world, even twenty years later: