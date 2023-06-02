Eco showboat leads family event at Portumna Castle this weekend

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A solar powered boat touring Ireland’s waterways is in Portumna this weekend to lead a special family event.

The Mayfly is a small, fully sustainable cruiser currently undertaking a five-month journey from Askeaton in the west to Dublin in the east.

As part of its stop in Portumna, a special series of biodiversity events are being held at Portumna Castle tomorrow between 11am and 5pm.

They include a dragonfly walk along Lough Derg, a sensory exploration of Portumna Forest, and a workshop on the little creatures that live in our waterways.

There’ll also be a chance to inspect the Mayfly eco-boat and learn about it’s sustainable journey.

Denis Connolly runs the Mayfloat with his wife Anne, and says being fully sustainable can be challenging.