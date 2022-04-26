ebike firm to host meeting in city on plan to expand service in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Brite Mobility is to host a meeting in the city today (2604) on the expansion of its shared ebike micromobility service.

The firm supplies ebikes and emopeds via an app with a target market of cities, corporate or university campuses.

The meeting will take place at the Atlantic Technological University on Dublin Road with an address to city councillors and college representatives.

Topics set to be discussed include the group’s findings for the past nine months in Galway, and its plans for Salthill and East Galway micro mobility hubs.

Colin Barry is CEO of Brite Mobility.

Photo – Brite Mobility https://www.britemobility.com/