Easter Sunday Initiative Called “The Feel Good Project” On Show In Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An initiative called “The Feel Good Project” is currently on show in Ballinasloe this Easter Sunday.

The project is one of several similar around the country set up to try an bring a little sunshine to people affected by the pandemic with the Ballinasloe project set up by Councillor Evelyn Parsons.

Posters signifying Courage, Hope, Joy, Love, Faith and Family have been erected in the Marina in Ballinasloe and the public are invited to take a picture and send it to a loved one who may be missing them today.