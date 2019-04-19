Easter Commemorations to take place in city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Several political parties will host a number of commemorations in the city and county over the Easter weekend.

Sinn Féin says Galway has the largest mobilisation of Volunteers outside of Dublin during the Rising in 1916.

Sinn Féin’s Easter commemorations will begin in Oranmore tomorrow, Holy Saturday.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Joe Howley statue in the village at noon.

The main Easter commemoration will then take place at 3pm tomorrow, Holy Saturday at the Liam Mellows statue in Eyre Square.

The main speaker at the Eyre Square event will be Dublin Councillor, Mícheál Mac Donncha and will include a piper and colour party.

On Easter Sunday, Sinn Féin will hold a commemoration in the new cemetery in Athenry at noon.

Then at 2pm on Easter Sunday, the party will hold its main commemoration in Ballinasloe.

The group will assemble at St. Michael’s Square for a march led by a piper to Creagh cemetery.

Also on Easter Sunday, the Comóradh na Cásca will take place at Teach an Phiarsigh in Rosmuc at 12 noon.

There will be a wreath laying ceremony at Ardbear cemetery in Clifden at 2pm followed by a commemoration at the Thomas Whelan statue in the town at 3p.m.

Sinn Féin will finish its commemorations at Tooreena cemetery in Tullycross at 5p.m with main speaker, Councillor Tom Healy.

Fianna Fáil will hold a parade in the city on Easter Sunday.

The parade will take place after 12 noon mass at St. Patrick’s Church Forster Street, continuing to the Liam Mellows statue in Eyre Square with Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív as the main speaker.

Republican Sinn Féin will host their own commemorations this Easter weekend.

They will lay a wreath at the execution place of the Tuam Martyrs at Tuam Workhouse at 5 o’ clock today, Good Friday.

Another wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the grave of Séamus Ó Máille in Kilcummin cemetery in Oughterard at 7p.m tomorrow, Holy Saturday.

On Easter Sunday Republican Sinn Féin will assemble at Galway cathedral at 11a.m and will march to the Liam Mellows statue in Eyre Square.

The main county commemoration for Republican Sinn Féin will take place at the Republican plot at Donaghpatrick cemetery in Caherlistrane on Easter Sunday.

Members will meet at Queallys at 3p.m before making their way to the cemetery.