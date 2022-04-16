Easter commemorations set to get underway across the city and county

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Easter commemorations are set to get underway across the city and county tomorrow.

Many in person commemorations are returning this year, having moved online in recent years due to the pandemic.

The first commemoration event kicks off in the city at 11am as Castlegar Fianna Fáil Cumann holds its annual mass for those who fought and died in Easter week in Galway during the rising.

The mass takes place at St. Patrick’s Church on Forster Street and is followed by a parade to the Liam Mellows statue at Eyre Square where there will be a wreath laying, the national anthem and prayers.

Staying in the city and Sinn Féin’s principal Easter commemration in Galway will be held at the Liam Mellows statue at 3pm.

One of the first of the county events takes place in Commemara at midday tomorrow where Sinn Féin will hold an event at at Teach an Phiarsaigh, Ros Muc.

At midday in East Galway, the party will also hold an event in Athenry cemetery, with a prior meeting at the 1916 commemorative garden.

Later in the afternoon, Sinn Fein will hold three wreath laying ceremonies in Connemara.

One takes place at 2pm at Ardbear cemetery in Clifden, another at 3pm at the Thomas Whelan statue in Clifden and another at 5pm at Tooreena cemetery in Tullycross.

Finally, In East Galway, a Sinn Fein wreath laying will take place at Creagh cemetery at 2pm.