Eastbound lane of M6 closed near Ballinasloe following traffic incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The eastbound lane of the M6 motorway between Ballinasloe and Athlone has been closed this afternoon following a traffic incident.

Emergency services are attending the incident between Junctions 13 and 14 close to Ballinasloe town.

It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved or if there are any serious injuries, however it is understood that the Air Ambulance has attended the scene.

Motorists travelling eastbound are currently being diverted onto the Old Galway to Dublin road, with Garda providing no estimated time on when the route will re-open.