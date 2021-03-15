East of city impacted by water outage due to second burst main

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households in the east of the city will again experience disruption to water supply today.

It’s due to a second burst on the watermain at Monivea Road near the Clayton Hotel which occurred early this morning.

Irish Water says approximately 800 properties in the Briarhill and Doughiska areas are affected.

A crew is carrying out emergency repairs and traffic management will be in place while works are underway.

It’s estimated supply will be off until 4pm today.

It follows a prior outage in the area yesterday due to another burst on the main.