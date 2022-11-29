East Galway to benefit from €169m Just Transition Fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – East Galway is to benefit from a new €169m EU Just Transition Fund for the Midland counties.

The fund was approved at Cabinet today, to support Ireland’s move away from fossil fuels.

Over the next decade, it’ll help generate new green jobs, stimulate enterprise, support sustainable tourism and restore damaged peatlands.

East Galway, Kildare, Laois, Longford, North Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath will all beneft from the fund.

Local Independent TD, Denis Naughten has been speaking to David Nevin.