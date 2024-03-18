East Galway Peatlands to be developed for tourism through Just Transition Fund

Share story:

East Galway is to get funding to develop tourism in the area.

The funding will be through the EU Just Transition Fund whose objective is to support the regions and communities in Europe that are most negatively affected by the transition away from peat production.

Failte Ireland has requested funding for the midlands and East Galway, more specifically the Ballinasloe Municipal District is eligible for that funding.

An activator for the funding is currently being recruited and will be in place shortly.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, the Tourism Officer for Galway County Council John Neary explained that this funding will develop the former Peatlands in the area into a destination of note globally.