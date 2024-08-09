9 August 2024

~1 minutes read

East Galway Farm Walk to promote native sheep farming

Share story:
East Galway Farm Walk to promote native sheep farming

An East Galway farmer is to host a farm walk this weekend to promote the benefits of the native Galway Sheep.

As a Farming for Nature Ambassador, Blátnaid Gallagher wants to show how native sheep breeds can control overgrown land and promote varied wildlife.

In response to the lack of appreciation for native Irish wool, Blátnaid founded the Galway Wool Co-op with other local Galway sheep farmers.

The farm walk in Killoran near Aughrim will take place this Sunday (August 11th) with an attendance fee of 10 euro.

It will offer a chance to learn about all the processes involved in native sheep farming.

Share story:

VHI to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city

VHI Health and Wellbeing services is to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city It will be located at the currently facility on the Headford road...

President Higgins leads tributes to former Galway resident health pioneer

President Higgins has been leading the tributes to former Galway resident health pioneer Aidan O’Leary who has died suddenly while on holiday with his f...

Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 5

Episode 5 explores satire and its role in Irish media. It also includes familiar satirical sketches from broadcasters in the 1970s right through to today&...

University Hospital Galway is country's second most overcrowded today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today. 55 people are waiting on trolleys at the city facility, while th...