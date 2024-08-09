East Galway Farm Walk to promote native sheep farming

Share story:

An East Galway farmer is to host a farm walk this weekend to promote the benefits of the native Galway Sheep.

As a Farming for Nature Ambassador, Blátnaid Gallagher wants to show how native sheep breeds can control overgrown land and promote varied wildlife.

In response to the lack of appreciation for native Irish wool, Blátnaid founded the Galway Wool Co-op with other local Galway sheep farmers.

The farm walk in Killoran near Aughrim will take place this Sunday (August 11th) with an attendance fee of 10 euro.

It will offer a chance to learn about all the processes involved in native sheep farming.