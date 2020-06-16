East Galway branch of Young Fine Gael oppose new government coalition deal

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The East Galway Branch of Young Fine Gael is opposing the new government coalition deal between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

The local branch claims the proposed deal is a bad one for rural Ireland and will undermine the country’s agricultural industry through environmental concessions to the Green Party.

Chairman of East Galway YFG, Shane Dolphin, is calling on all Fine Gael Councillors, TDs and constituency delegates to vote against the deal in the upcoming postal ballot being held on the agreement.

