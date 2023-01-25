East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support features in new Tesco Community Fund video

Galway Bay fm newsroom – East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support has featured in a new video promoting the Tesco Community Fund.

It’s part of an online video series that sees Hector Ó hEochagáin travel across the country to visit the local heroes who have made a positive difference in their local community.

In the final episode of the series, Hector meets with Jacqueline Day and the team of East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support.

The charity provides physical, practical and emotional support to cancer patients and their families.

The episode can be viewed on the Tesco Ireland YouTube page.

Speaking to Hector, Jacqueline Day said they’re all extremely proud of the work done at East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support.