Easing of Covid-19 restrictions for children could be introduced next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s expected parents and children could have some Covid-19 restrictions lifted in June, months earlier than planned.

Government departments are working with The National Public Health Emergency Team to try ease measures for under-18s from June 8th, when Phase 2 of the reopening of the country is due to happen.

Over 24,500 people have now been infected with Covid-19, while the death toll stands at 1,592, after a further 11 patients with the virus lost their lives.

There are now 451 confirmed cases in Galway.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, says if they do lift some restrictions for children, it won’t be without risk…

