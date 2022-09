From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Early Childhood Ireland is calling for more long-term support in the Budget for its members, including 236 across Galway.

While the organisation welcomes the planned cuts to fees for parents, it wants a five-year plan to be outlined on budget day.

Early Childhood Ireland has said there has been under-investment in childcare services for too long.

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, wants that to change: