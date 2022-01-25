Eamonn Deacy Park looks to provide safe exercise space for community

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Eamonn Deacy Park is to be opened up to walkers and joggers tomorrow to provide a safe space for exercising.

The Galway FA is opening up the floodlit facility as a pilot event from 6pm to 8pm to provide people with a safe exercising environment.

The stadium has a secure walkway around the perimeter of the pitch and has 200 carpark spaces available at the rear of the ground for those that are not within walking distance.

Those leading the project say depending on the level of interest for the pilot event tomorrow, the ground will be open on a regular basis to the public.

Wednesday night will also host a challenge game between NUIG and Galway Women’s FC and Galway Football says it has a strong standing in the female game from our grassroots Clubs up to the National League.

Tom Trill is Galway & District League Chairman – he says it’s not acceptable that this is required in this day and age but the Galway FA recognise that there are no other secure options available in the area.