Eamon Ryan voices support for increased train services for Ballinasloe

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Minister Eamon Ryan has voiced his support for increased train services in Ballinasloe.

He was asked by Senator Aisling Dolan about the potential for the 6.25am service from Galway to Dublin to stop in the town.

She said at the moment, there’s just one service leaving Ballinasloe before 7.30am – while there are five services running from Athlone.

Senator Dolan also referenced frequent delays in the service due to the lack of a dual track between Galway and Portarlington.

Speaking in response, Minister Ryan was supportive of increased services: