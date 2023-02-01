Eamon Ryan voices opposition to old rail lines in West being turned into greenways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister says he wants to see older rail lines in the west and south return to their original use, not turned into greenways.

Eamon Ryan says he wants to see a revived ‘Western Atlantic Rail Corridor’, spanning from Ballina in Mayo to Rosslare in Wexford.

There had been initial plans for the Claremorris to Athenry, and Waterford to Wexford lines to be turned into greenways.

Minister Ryan says the outcome of a strategic rail review will determine the future of these former tracks.