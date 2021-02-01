Eamon Ryan to participate in Galway Green party online meeting

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is to join a virtual meeting with members of the Galway Greens this evening (01/02).

The Minister for Transport, Communications and Climate Change will participate remotely as part of the Galway Greens monthly online gathering.

The local group says it now has its largest and most active membership base ever.

Focus campaign areas have included protection of woodlands, the Athlone to Galway greenway and cross-city bus corridor plans.

The party now has 154 active members in Galway.