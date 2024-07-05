5 July 2024
~1 minutes read
Eamon Ryan says Western Rail Corridor should get same priority as Finglas Luas line
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says he believes the Western Rail Corridor should get the same priority as the extension of the Luas to Finglas.
He was responding to a question from Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv, who wanted to know if the west project would ever get the same sense of urgency.
Minister Ryan agreed it should – but suggested the real problem is that there are very differing views, including within Deputy O’ Cuiv’s own Fianna Fail party.
Transport Minister Ryan added that a fundamental question is whether or not rail freight will have a future role in our transport system.