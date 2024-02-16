Eamon Ryan says NTA actively working on improved bus services to Loughrea

Share story:

Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed that the National Transport Authority is actively working on improved bus services to Loughrea.

Following repeated questions from Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, Minister Ryan went directly to the NTA for answers.

Minister Ryan has now said under the Connecting Ireland Project, the NTA is currently working on a priority proposal.

Deputy Cannon says it’s been a major problem for far too long and it’s good to finally see light at the end of the tunnel.