Eamon Ryan says Athenry to Milltown Greenway will not impact rail line

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Eamon Ryan has given an assurance that the planned Athenry to Milltown Greenway will not impact on the existing rail line.

Known as the “Quiet Man Greenway”, the 47km route would connect Athenry with Ballyglunin, Tuam and onwards to Milltown.

Last week, €300,000 was allocated towards the design of the route.

But speaking in the Seanad, Senator Sean Kyne said there’s a lot of confusion as to what form it’ll take – or how it might affect the disused rail line.

Minister Ryan gave an assurance, it won’t affect any future viability of the line.