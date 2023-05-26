Eamon Ryan hopeful new Salmon Weir Bridge will transform Galway’s transport network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the Corrib at Salmon Weir has been officially opened by Mayor of Galway Clodagh Higgins and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan

The 85 metre long structure is the first new crossing over the River Corrib in over 30 years, and will ease pressure on the existing narrow bridge.

The new bridge has ramps on either side for accessibility, along with a viewing point to the water below

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says he hopes it represents the start of a transformation of Galway’s transport network