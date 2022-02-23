Eamon Ryan grilled in Seanad over public transport challenges in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Eamon Ryan has been grilled in the Seanad over public transport challenges in the East Galway area.

Senator Aisling Dolan wanted to know what progress has been made on the Connecting Ireland rural mobility plan.

Public consultation closed on the project last year, which aims to increase connectivity for people living outside major cities and towns.

Senator Dolan also noted that many people in rural areas are annoyed at the recent announcement of a 20 percent cut in public transport fares, as it’s of no benefit to them.

She outlined to Minister Eamon Ryan the reality of the challenges facing people in places like Ballinasloe.

Replying to Senator Dolan, Minister Eamon Ryan agreed Connecting Ireland is a hugely important and significant opportunity.

However he cautioned it has to be done well, because there is not an endless pot of public money.