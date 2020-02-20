Eamon O’Cuiv suggests independent person may be needed to progress government formation talks

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv has suggested an independent person may have to become involved in government formation talks if there is no end to the political deadlock.

It comes as the Dáil sits for the first time since the election later with no-one likely to be elected Taoiseach.

First the names of all the TDs will be read into the record of the house before the Ceann Comhairle is elected.

It’s a straight contest between the outgoing Ceann Sean O Fearghail and independent former Minister Denis Naughten.

That’ll be done by secret ballot and once completed the nominations for Taoiseach will start.

Mary Lou McDonald, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan will all be put forward as candidates but no one is likely to be elected.

