Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says he agrees that Bertie Ahern is an “incredible asset” to the Fianna Fail party.

The former Taoiseach is now back as an official member after resigning in 2012.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy O’ Cuiv says he’s particularly impressed with his ongoing work in relation to Northern Ireland.

He says he’s been in regular contact with Bertie over the past ten years.