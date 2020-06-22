Eamon O’Cuiv says country shouldn’t face election if programme for government is defeated

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv says the country shouldn’t have to face another election.

Campaigning by the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens on the programme for government continued over the weekend amid internal division within the parties.

It comes as the results of all the party votes from the three parties will be announced on Friday.

A number of Green TDs have publicly opposed the deal.

Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O Cuiv, who’s opposing the deal, says it would be reckless to go to the country with another election…