Eamon O’ Cuiv urges Fianna Fail members to reject programme for Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv has written to members of his party urging them to reject the proposed programme for Government.

Deputy O’ Cuiv expressed a view that the three-party coalition with Fine Gael and the Greens will signal the beginning of the end for Fianna Fail.

He feels Fianna Fail has always played a major role in promoting the development of the entire country and not just our cities and urban centres – and feels this traditional role could be compromised in Government.

Deputy O’ Cuiv believes that the consistently poor polling figures for Fianna Fail in recent surveys will only get even worse if it participates in the proposed coalition.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy O’ Cuiv says everyone must make up their own mind, but he’s strongly urging his party colleagues to vote no.

