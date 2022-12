Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv has hit out at Government “petty mindedness” when it comes to Traveller accommodation.

He said quite rightly, we give out about the conditions for people looking for asylum and for students.

But speaking in the Dáil, he implied that Travellers are not afforded the same consideration.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv took aim at a pilot programme to provide loans for new caravans – which he suggested has amounted to very little in practice.