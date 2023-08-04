Éamon Ó Cuív says there are measures the government can introduce to help alleviate medical staff shortages in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – In a day long visit which ended late last evening Minister for Older People Mary Butler covered the territory from Clonbur to Cornamona, and from Clifden to an Cheathrua Rua.

She praised the community efforts evident in many places, but she was also confronted with an uncomfortable reality.

The Clifden District Hospital and the St Anne’s Community Nursing Home in the town and the Áras Mhic Dara Home in an Cheathrua Rua are very short of staff, which limits the number of residents that can be taken in.

Galway West Fianna Fáil Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív accompanied Minister Butler

Our on-location reporter, Máirtín Ó Catháin asked Deputy O Cuiv how this major challenge can be tackled in the Connemara region